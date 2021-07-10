One taken to Good Sam after Friday crash

GIBBON — One person was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning west of Gibbon.

Around 8:24 a.m. a Ford Super Duty Dually pickup was driving west on U.S. Highway 30 slowing to turn south onto Maple Road when it was rear-ended by a minivan, also traveling west, said Ramey Ristine, a Buffalo County Sheriff sergeant. The intersection is 3 miles west of Gibbon on Highway 30.

The lone male occupant in the van was transported to Good Sam with non-life-threatening injuries, while the pickup driver and its four occupants were uninjured.

A third vehicle drove through the debris on the highway, Ristine said. There were no injuries reported.

No citations had been issued as of Friday night.