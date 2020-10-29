One pound of meth, cash, a weapon seized from south Kearney house; three in custody

KEARNEY - Three people are in jail, accused of distributing marijuana and methamphetamine in south Kearney.

Around 6:10 a.m. Thursday members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant at 1202 12th Ave. During the search of the house officers located approximately one pound of suspected meth, U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Three people were arrested in the incident Craig Marsh, 32, Nicole Beattie, 28 and Jeremy Gerdes, 36. All three were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth with the intent to deliver, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of currency used to facilitate narcotics activity, misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.

Late Thursday they all remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.

Members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force are the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.