One piano, two players: A heck of a holiday show at The Tassel in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Vijay Venkatesh and Eva Schaumkell make music on one piano between them.
“We’re playing a four-hands, one-piano program,” Schaumkell said. “That’s some of our favorite duo repertoire to play because you can really see the communication between the two performers — and the coordination between their hands. People really enjoy seeing that. The entire program features holiday music.”
The husband and wife duo plan to play a transcription of the “Nutcracker Suite” by Tchaikovsky, “Overture to The Barber of Seville” by Rossini, “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Carol of the Bells,” and “Carnival of the Animals” by Saint-Saëns.
“We literally have our hands full, playing what is usually performed by a 60-person orchestra, but with just the two of us,” Schaumkell said in an interview from St. Louis where the couple took a break from a nine-concert tour. “We’ll also be doing several transcriptions of popular holiday songs.”
She cites “Carnival of the Animals” as the reason for her career.
“That is one of our personal favorites,” Schaumkell said. “For me it’s the piece that first got me to fall in love with classical music, as a small child. I never stop loving that piece. I’m excited that we get to tour with it and bring it to Nebraska.”
Venkatesh and Schaumkell, who perform under the name Vieness Piano Duo, will play a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Tassel in Holdrege.
Schaumkell established a major international presence as a Gold medalist in the 2018 International James Ramos Piano Competition. She has also been awarded prizes at the Coeur d’Alene Piano Competition, Thürmer Piano Competition in Bochum, Jugend Musiziert Competition, and is a recipient of the Carl Maria von Weber Scholarship, the Deutschlandstipendium, the Thornton Music Scholarship, as well as the Drosihn Prize.
The Herald-Tribune cites Venkatesh for his “dazzling pianism, verging on the impossible, effortless technical command and authority with a sense of poetry and refinement that belies his years.” He notes that a piano duo begs for special requirements.
“A piano duo is unlike any other musical combination of chamber music,” he said. “It requires a heighten degree of empathy, of being able to sense the music together as a unit. We amplify each other’s strengths without competing or getting in each other’s way.”
Achieving these goals come from practice, but it also needs another aspect — an intimate knowledge of each partner.
“It definitely helps to know that we are married,” Venkatesh said. “We can’t imagine playing piano duets at a high level with a stranger, or someone we didn’t get along with on a personal level. It’s unique in that both performers share a single instrument.”
He also understands that because of the nature of the piano — that of a percussive instrument with hammers hitting the strings — both performers must be spot on, something he calls synchronicity.
Schaumkell said, “It’s different than playing with string instruments or piano plus any other instruments. You get to mold together when you do that. When you play as a piano duo, every sound is immediate. And when you play on one piano, only one person can operate the pedals. It’s usually the person at the bottom end of the keyboard. The person at the top has to give up control.”
She compares it to walking while someone else controls your arms.
“It’s something you don’t normally think about,” Schaumkell said. “When you do it for someone else, it can feel very disorienting.”
When it comes to picking repertoire, the Vieness Piano Duo looks for compelling music.
“We seek to program pieces that really move us,” Venkatesh said. “We like works that tell a story like the ‘Nutcracker’ or the ‘Carnival of the Animals.’ Works like Schubert’s ‘Fantasia in F minor’, that’s very dear to us for its undeniable beauty and the journey in takes through in many stages and emotions. It’s very engaging for us and for the listeners.”
Another piece, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, reveals an extraordinary amount of expression from desolation to exuberance, according to Venkatesh.
“We really love the music we play and a lot of our rehearsals are spent delving into the music’s deep secrets, seeking to release the music’s charm and the way it deeply impacts the audience when they leave the concert hall,” he said.