One piano, two players: A heck of a holiday show at The Tassel in Holdrege

He also understands that because of the nature of the piano — that of a percussive instrument with hammers hitting the strings — both performers must be spot on, something he calls synchronicity.

Schaumkell said, “It’s different than playing with string instruments or piano plus any other instruments. You get to mold together when you do that. When you play as a piano duo, every sound is immediate. And when you play on one piano, only one person can operate the pedals. It’s usually the person at the bottom end of the keyboard. The person at the top has to give up control.”

She compares it to walking while someone else controls your arms.

“It’s something you don’t normally think about,” Schaumkell said. “When you do it for someone else, it can feel very disorienting.”

When it comes to picking repertoire, the Vieness Piano Duo looks for compelling music.