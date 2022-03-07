 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person transported to a Kearney hospital following three-vehicle crash Monday

Car accident

Kearney emergency crews were called to the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue I for a three-vehicle crash Monday. According to police radio traffic, one person was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center for treatment.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY - One person was transported to a Kearney hospital following a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Kearney.

Around 4:30 p.m. Kearney emergency crews were called to the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue I. The incident involved a sport utility vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a car, which ended up in the yard of a house.

According to police radio traffic, one person was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center for treatment. Details of the crash and any drivers that were involved was unavailable.

The crash is under investigation.

​Check back for further details.

