OXFORD -- One person died Monday morning in a structure fire in rural Furnas County.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
According to a press release from the Furnas County Attorney’s Office, a structure fire was reported at 10:31 a.m. near roads 715 and 435 in rural Furnas County. Oxford Fire and Rescue, Stamford Fire and Rescue, Furnas County Sheriff’s Office and Furnas County Emergency Management responded to the fire.
The fire resulted in one fatality. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal and Furnas County Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire and the death. More information will be released pending investigation and notification of the family.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.