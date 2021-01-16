 Skip to main content
One percent of Nebraskans over the age of 16 have received COVID-19 vaccine so far
Positive cases chart 1.10

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – Due to technical difficulties Saturday morning, The Two Rivers Public Health Department had no report as to new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-country area this morning. It will release Friday figures with its Sunday report.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID patients as of Saturday morning, including three on ventilators. No figured were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Nebraska has had 180,910 cases of COVID-19 statewide including 779 new cases as of 7 p.m. Friday. There are 457 COVID patients hospitalized across the state, which is eight fewer than Thursday. There have been 1,837 deaths, including 19 Friday. Statewide, 710,962 people have tested negative for the virus.

As of Friday evening, 180,877 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines have been distributed, and 99,101 shots have been given to health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 84,060 people, while 15,041 people have received the second and final shot.

So far, 1.01 percent of Nebraska’s 1.4 million people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, DHHS said.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Breaking News