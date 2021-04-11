 Skip to main content
One of two Kramers charged in Furnas County sex trafficking case convicted
BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man was found guilty of felony child abuse for his involvement in an ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Jacob Kramer, 22, of Oxford was found guilty of one count of felony child abuse in Furnas County District Court. As part of a plea deal, Kramer’s charges were amended to felony child abuse from first-degree sexual assault and sex trafficking of a minor.

As part of the plea agreement, Kramer will testify in any related cases except in the case regarding his father, Carl Kramer.

Carl Kramer, 50, of Oxford also has been charged in the case with three counts of sex trafficking of a minor. Carl Kramer has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Sentencing for Jacob Kramer is scheduled for July 8 in Furnas County District Court.

Eleven other men have been charged in this case with 10 of the cases still ongoing in Furnas County District Court.

