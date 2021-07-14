One of Buffalo County’s oldest roads ruled abandoned by county commissioners

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen people — including all adjoining landowners — signed the petition to vacate the bumps and ruts that make up much of what’s left of Buck Board Road. About one-half mile of it remains north of Highway 40 and the remnants of the Blackhills Railroad. A bit longer stretch of Buck Board is south of Highway 40 and crosses over mounds of earth that, 100 or so years ago, carried locomotives and rail cars.

Hoffmeister said he was pleased that, among the 14 signatures on the petition to vacate Buck Board Road were the names of all adjoining landowners. That means anyone who might still want to use the bumpy, rutted road has had his say. The road won’t be abandoned unintentionally and cut off someone from their property.

Hoffmeister winces when he thinks about the hardship that would be inflicted on a farmer or rancher if they were to lose access to their land because their occasionally used minimum maintenance road was unintentionally vacated.

He said courts aren’t so soft-hearted about such matters. He said judges have ruled that as long as there’s some form of access, the owner will just have to live with it — even if it means traveling extra miles to circle a section to get to their land.

Hoffmeister said there’s a paper trail to the creation of almost every road.