One of Buffalo County’s oldest roads ruled abandoned by county commissioners

KEARNEY — Buck Board Road was opened in 1885, and ran north and south, intersecting the Black Hills Railroad about 1½ miles east of Miller in northwest Buffalo County.
During the early decades of its existence, Buck Board Road helped farmers take their crops, eggs, butter and livestock to town. Occasionally folks from the farmsteads followed the road to the railroad for a ride to Kearney.
“We were a country of railroads back then,” Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister said Tuesday after the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 to abandon Buck Board Road. It was among five stretches of low-maintenance roads that had outlasted their usefulness and were voted into abandonment on Tuesday.
Hoffmeister said the legal term isn’t “abandon.” Actually, it is “vacate.”
“You can close a road just by putting a barricade across it. What the County Board did today was to vacate the roads,” he said.
Vacating a road retires it from service, and the county no longer is responsible for its care or upkeep.
Vacating a road doesn’t happen spontaneously or with little forethought, Hoffmeister said. The process is slow and deliberate, mostly to prevent any farmer or rancher from being landlocked, or cut off from his land if the wrong stretch of road were to be vacated.
Fourteen people — including all adjoining landowners — signed the petition to vacate the bumps and ruts that make up much of what’s left of Buck Board Road. About one-half mile of it remains north of Highway 40 and the remnants of the Blackhills Railroad. A bit longer stretch of Buck Board is south of Highway 40 and crosses over mounds of earth that, 100 or so years ago, carried locomotives and rail cars.
Hoffmeister said he was pleased that, among the 14 signatures on the petition to vacate Buck Board Road were the names of all adjoining landowners. That means anyone who might still want to use the bumpy, rutted road has had his say. The road won’t be abandoned unintentionally and cut off someone from their property.
Hoffmeister winces when he thinks about the hardship that would be inflicted on a farmer or rancher if they were to lose access to their land because their occasionally used minimum maintenance road was unintentionally vacated.
He said courts aren’t so soft-hearted about such matters. He said judges have ruled that as long as there’s some form of access, the owner will just have to live with it — even if it means traveling extra miles to circle a section to get to their land.
Hoffmeister said there’s a paper trail to the creation of almost every road.
“Every road shows up in the minutes of the county board, except roads that were ‘established by use,’” he said. An example of a road “established by use,” he said, would be the former Airport Road, which branched off U.S. Highway 30 and carried most of the Kearney airport’s ground traffic until, about 10 years ago, it was relocated to make room for Parker Hannifin’s 400,000-square-foot distribution center.
Hoffmeister said Airport Road didn’t exist physically until numerous motorists began using a path from Highway 30 to the airport.
In other business Tuesday, the county board voted to formally oppose the 30 x 30 Plan proposed by the Biden administration to set aside 30% of U.S. land for land and water conservation.
The county board also provided information to be used by a group seeking to have Buffalo County designated Livestock Friendly.