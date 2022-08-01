 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist

KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature.

“Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”

Photographs by the Grand Island-based artist continue to be on display at the Walkway Gallery at CHI Health Good Samaritan at 10 E. 31st St. through October.

'Ravenna Elk' - Gary Nickels

Nickels, 81, graduated from Kearney State College with a double major in art and science. He worked for the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities Nebraska as an artist in residence in schools across the state.

For more than 40 years, he taught art to elementary, high school and college students.

In his artist’s statement, he wrote: “Nickels paints with many mediums, draws with colored and drawing pencils, and creates jewelry from gold and silver. Most of his work is commissioned. Nickels art, including his photos, are not reproduced. His buyers can rest assured they will not walk into someone else’s home and see their same piece. Nickels says, ‘creating one-of-a-kind art gives more value to each piece.’ In addition to spending time creating art, Nickels enjoys hunting with his dogs and fishing.”

