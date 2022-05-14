One more COVID death brings out safety suggestions from Two Rivers

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is announcing one additional death due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district is 206. The individual who died was in her 70s. This death occurred in January 2022, according to Two Rivers.

The health department encourages a layered approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19:

1) Wash your hands frequently.

2) Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

3) Cover your mouth when you cough using a tissue or the bend of your elbow.

4) Avoid crowded places and close contact with anyone who has fever or cough.

5) Seek medical care early if you have a fever, coughs and difficulty breathing. Call ahead to the health care provider.

6) Get information from trusted sources.