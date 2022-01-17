One man dead, one in stable condition after Sunday shooting in Kearney

KEARNEY — One man is dead and another being treated for his injuries after being shot Sunday night in Kearney.

At about 8:38 p.m. Sunday Kearney Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of West 23rd Street to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. Preliminary information indicated multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck, according to a news release from the Kearney Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.

Shortly after the initial call, two adult males arrived by private vehicle at the CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds. One adult male victim has died,

and the other male victim is in stable condition, according to the news release, and is being treated for his injuries.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

At this time, KPD is investigating the incident as a homicide, although an isolated incident. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KPD at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.