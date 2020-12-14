'One less stress': Horizon Middle School staff, teachers put together ‘reverse Advent boxes’ for needy families

KEARNEY — Teachers and staff members at Horizon Middle School are counting down the days to Christmas, but in a different way than usual.

Each day that ticks toward the holiday, they bring a food item and place it in a box that will go to a family in need.

Social worker Jessica Luttrell said the “reverse Advent boxes” tradition started three years ago. The first year, about a dozen boxes were made.

This year, the school has filled up more than 30 boxes.

Luttrell says the boxes should help ease some of the difficulties some families experience during the school’s holiday break.

“We know that when the students are in school, they’re guaranteed to get a meal and their parents are able to work,” Luttrell explained. However, during the break sometimes parents don’t have child care and therefore aren’t able to work, creating a financial difficulty. That’s where the boxes full of food help.

“It’s one less stress they have to worry about going into the Christmas and holiday seasons,” she said.

Each box will have the same 25 items, one for each day leading up to Christmas, though staff members and teachers often bring multiple items at once.

