One last class: UNK's Otto Olsen serves as firefighter's training ground before demolition

KEARNEY — Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department trained at the Otto Olsen building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus Thursday night for their monthly training.

More than 35 firefighters trained in elevator rescue, residential search, trench cuts in the roof for ventilation and practiced entering a building through windows to search for victims. No practice fires were set and water wasn't used during the training.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Otto Olsen is scheduled to be torn down this summer. The former vocational and industrial arts building opened in 1955 and was named after Otto C. Olsen in 1961.

A graduate of the Nebraska State Normal School at Kearney, Olsen joined the school’s staff in 1919 and retired in 1957. He was chairman of the Vocational Arts Division and Industrial Arts Department and a pioneer in the field of driver education.