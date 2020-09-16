One lane of Second Avenue near 39th Street to close for work

KEARNEY — The southbound outer lane of Second Avenue between 39th and 38th streets will be closed beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Roadwork on that section of Second Avenue will be complete and the outer lane will reopen at 3 p.m. Sept. 25, according to the contractor GD Construction and the city of Kearney’s Public Works Department.
There will be traffic control allowing for southbound traffic. The city reminds motorists to use caution when in the construction area.
