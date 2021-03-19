One killed in two-vehicle crash east of Ravenna Friday

RAVENNA — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash east of Ravenna this morning.

Around 5 a.m. a 2016 Chevrolet pickup, driven by a 25-year-old man, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 2 near Pawnee Road when he collided with a 2019 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old woman, traveling east on Highway 2, said a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office news release. The area is four miles east of Ravenna, 35 miles northeast of Kearney.

One of the passengers in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. All the occupants of both vehicles were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. One patient was transported by AirCare.

The driver of the pickup was the sole occupant of the vehicle. There were four occupants of the SUV, the news release said.

A portion of the highway was closed while the scene was being investigated. Next of kin had not been notified late this morning.

An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation continues.

The Fatality Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene along with members of the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, paramedics from Good Sam and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.