One ejected, two transported after two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kearney

Two-vehicle crash

A black Chevrolet Tahoe lays on its side after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at 14th Street and Central Avenue in Kearney.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — One person was ejected following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in south Kearney.

Around 4 p.m. a white Jeep Laredo was traveling east on 14th Street when it collided with a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Central Avenue, said a Kearney Police Department news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Jeep allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the Tahoe, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, the release said. The Jeep came to rest on it’s top, while the Tahoe came to rest on it’s driver’s side.

One person was ejected from the Jeep.

Two-vehicle crash

A white Jeep Lardo ended up on its top following a two-vehicle crash at 14th Street and Central Avenue. One person was ejected from the Jeep.

Two people were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney were today their conditions were unclear. Names of those involved in the crash or those that were transported weren’t immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Breaking News