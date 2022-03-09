One ejected, two transported after two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kearney

KEARNEY — One person was ejected following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in south Kearney.

Around 4 p.m. a white Jeep Laredo was traveling east on 14th Street when it collided with a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Central Avenue, said a Kearney Police Department news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Jeep allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the Tahoe, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, the release said. The Jeep came to rest on it’s top, while the Tahoe came to rest on it’s driver’s side.

One person was ejected from the Jeep.

Two people were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney were today their conditions were unclear. Names of those involved in the crash or those that were transported weren’t immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.