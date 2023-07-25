ELWOOD — The Gosper County Sheriff's Office and Bertrand Fire and Rescue Unit responded to a Monday afternoon call for assistance at the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident in Gosper County.

The incident involved an adult male driving a blue 1997 Tacoma pickup. The vehicle's driver was life-flighted to a Kearney hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the accident.

An 11-year-old passenger also was injured and was transported to the Lexington Regional Hospital by the Bertrand Fire and Rescue ambulance.

A 12-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gosper County coroner.

The accident investigation is ongoing, according to Gosper County Sheriff Jesse Naputi.

Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation and emergency safety and traffic control operations. Bertrand Fire and Rescue Service assisted with emergency medical treatment and transport.