One dead, one critical in Tuesday head-on crash in Custer County

BROKEN BOW — A Broken Bow woman died following a two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday east of Broken Bow in Custer County.

Around 6:18 p.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Peggie L. Myers, 58, of Broken Bow was traveling west on U.S. Highway 70, 15 miles east of Broken Bow when she collided with a 2004 Chrysler Concorde driven by Madison N. Dodson, 23, of Arcadia. According to a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office Myers crossed the centerline.

Both drivers were transported to Jennie Melham Hospital in Broken Bow where Myers later died. Dodson was flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where today she was listed in critical condition.

Myers was unrestrained at the time of the crash, the news release said. Dodson was restrained.

The crash remains under investigation by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.