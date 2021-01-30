One dead following two-vehicle crash Saturday west of Kearney

KEARNEY - An icy roadway has contributed to the death of one person Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 west of Kearney.

Around 3:03 p.m. a 2004 Ford pickup was traveling east on Highway 30 four miles west of Kearney between Evergreen and Sartoria Roads when it lost control on the icy road. A preliminary investigation indicates the pickup crossed the center line, hitting a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup, a Buffalo County Sheriff's Office news release said.

The driver of the Ford pickup, Dallas Gerdes, 70, of Oconto, was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is continuing.

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Medical Services and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.