One dead following plane crash discovered Saturday near Ansley
ANSLEY - The Custer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal plane crash near Ansley.

According to sheriff's office Facebook page at 1:09 p.m. Saturday the CCSO received a report of an overdue plane in Colorado. At 4:37 p.m. a small, single-engine plane was located crashed in a pasture southwest of Ansley.

One fatality was reported. It's unclear when the crash may have occurred. No other information was provided pending the notification of relatives.

The crash remains under investigation by the CCSO, Nebraska State Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration.

