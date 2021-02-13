 Skip to main content
One dead following Friday crash west of Loup City
  • Updated
SHERMAN COUNTY - One person has died after a head on semi-van crash Friday morning west of Loup City.

At 10 a.m. a semitractor trailer was drving west on U.S. Highway 92 while a van was driving east when they collided head on, a Sherman County Sheriff's Office news release said.

The van driver and one of the passengers were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A third van passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The semi driver was uninjured. 

Names of the victim and those involved in the crash haven't been released.

The Nebraska State Patrol accident reconstruction team investigated.

