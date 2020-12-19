 Skip to main content
One dead following a rollover crash Friday north of Elm Creek on Hwy 183
top story

ELM CREEK - A woman has died following a one-vehicle rollover crash sometime Friday afternoon or evening northwest of Elm Creek.

Around 8:20 p.m. the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene six miles north of Elm Creek on U.S. Highway 183. According to a preliminary investigation, an older model Chevrolet sedan was traveling north on Highway 183 when it traveled onto the shoulder of roadway. 

The car rolled and the driver, the lone occupant, was ejected. The exact time of the crash is unclear, but is believed to have happened earlier in the day.

The identity of the older female driver has not been confirmed. Prior to the vehicle being located, acquaintances had contacted law enforcement inquiring about the vehicle.   

Foul play is not suspected. 

An autopsy has been ordered, and the investigation is continuing.

The crash was investigated by officers from the Kearney/Buffalo Country Fatality Accident Investigation Team. 

