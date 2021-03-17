One dead, five new COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — A Dawson County man in his 80s has become the 117th victim of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since record-keeping began last March 20,

Two Rivers also reported five new cases of COVID-19 this morning, but no further details were available by presstime.

Two Rivers has had 10,168 cases of COVID-19 since last March 20. Of those patients, 9,723 are no longer showing symptoms. Outcomes of the others have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient Wednesday morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that since last March 20, 205,214 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 111 Tuesday, while 779,191 people have tested negative. There have been 2,129 deaths, including one reported Tuesday.

Statewide, 133 people were hospitalized for COVID Wednesday morning, which is three fewer than 24 hours earlier.

