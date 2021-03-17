One dead, five new COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — A Dawson County man in his 80s has become the 117th victim of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since record-keeping began last March 20,
Two Rivers also reported five new cases of COVID-19 this morning, but no further details were available by presstime.
Two Rivers has had 10,168 cases of COVID-19 since last March 20. Of those patients, 9,723 are no longer showing symptoms. Outcomes of the others have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient Wednesday morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that since last March 20, 205,214 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 111 Tuesday, while 779,191 people have tested negative. There have been 2,129 deaths, including one reported Tuesday.
Statewide, 133 people were hospitalized for COVID Wednesday morning, which is three fewer than 24 hours earlier.
Two Rivers said 34,282 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in its seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.) As of this morning, 13,317 people are now fully vaccinated, and 4,195 people have received their first of two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Two Rivers said 48.3% of people over age 65 are now fully vaccinated, as are 17.5% of “eligible people,” which includes health care workers, people in long-term care facilities, educators, factory workers and more.
For further details, see trphd.org. No statewide vaccination figures were available Wednesday morning.
To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
