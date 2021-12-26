One Book, One Cozad will explore woman’s greed, abusive tendencies

COZAD — Wilson Public Library is launching its eighth One Book One Cozad program with a book by a Nebraska author who was born in a sod house in 1905.
Nellie Snyder Yost’s “Evil Obsession: The Annie Cook Story,” is a book about greed, power and the woman in the title.
Annie Cook was an evil woman, abusive both physically and mentally to everyone she knew. Annie was accused of murder while she was in charge of the Lincoln County Poor Farm near Hershey during the same time North Platte was called “Little Chicago” because of widespread political corruption.
Nellie Snyder Yost spent many years doing research for the book.
She grew up in the Nebraska Sandhills on a ranch in McPherson County, graduating as valedictorian from Maxwell High School in 1923. Yost was an award-winning author and e historian.
In 2022, One Book, One Nebraska will celebrate its 17th year of a statewide program. Wilson Public Library agrees with the Nebraska Center for the Book’s philosophy that “reading great literature provokes us to think about ourselves, our environment and our relationships,” and that “talking about great literature with friends, families and neighbors often adds richness and depth to the experience of reading.”
Scheduled discussions and events will be held through September 2022 in a variety of formats for all interested persons beginning in February. A special set of books will be set aside near the library’s circulation desk for all of 2022 for those wishing to check out the book. Additionally, check wilsonpubliclibrary.org for information regarding events on a special tab. Wilson Public Library is encouraging all local book clubs to thoughtfully consider adding “Evil Obsession” to their selection lists for 2022