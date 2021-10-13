 Skip to main content
One believed dead in watery crash at Kearney's Cottonmill Lake
breaking featured top story

One believed dead in watery crash at Kearney's Cottonmill Lake

  Updated
Cottonmill Lake submerged car

Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team, right, responded to Cottonmill Lake Wednesday afternoon after a car went into the lake.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team responded to the scene along with AirCare and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

KEARNEY - One of two occupants in a car that went into Cottonmill Lake Wednesday afternoon has died.

At 2:58 p.m. Kearney emergency responders were called to the lake on the west edge of Kearney. According to police radio traffic a car went into the lake, and a woman was attempting to free a man from the car.

The woman was pulled from the water and transported to a Kearney hospital while rescuers attempted to locate the submerged car and the man. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team responded to the scene along with AirCare and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

No further details are available. Check back for updates.

