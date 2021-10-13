One believed dead in watery crash at Kearney's Cottonmill Lake

KEARNEY - One of two occupants in a car that went into Cottonmill Lake Wednesday afternoon has died.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 2:58 p.m. Kearney emergency responders were called to the lake on the west edge of Kearney. According to police radio traffic a car went into the lake, and a woman was attempting to free a man from the car.

The woman was pulled from the water and transported to a Kearney hospital while rescuers attempted to locate the submerged car and the man. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team responded to the scene along with AirCare and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

No further details are available. Check back for updates.