On-the-job training prepares Korinne Hansen for veterinary school

The clinic also came to the rescue when rodeo horses got into cattle feed. Horses don’t digest grain like cattle do, Hansen said, so they can get sick if they eat too much. To treat the horses, Watkins ran a tube through their noses, down the esophagi and into their stomachs. Hansen fed water, then mineral oil, into the tubes to move the grain through the horses’ intestines.

Although the UNK student spent most of her time working with large animals, she also gained experience on the small animal side of the clinic. Hansen often intubated those animals before procedures.

“The smaller the animal, the harder it is, because it’s hard to get them to open their mouths wide to get that tube into them to get them to breathe,” she said.

Additionally, she completed blood draws and helped with booster shots for young animals.

“It’s fun to see the new little guys that will be your patients,” said Hansen, who was treated like a regular technician on staff.

There were emotionally difficult moments, too, such as discovering cancerous tumors in a puppy or having to euthanize someone’s pet.

“It’s hard to not cry when you enter the room for some of those procedures,” she said.