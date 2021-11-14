On fitting day, UNK opens new Military and Veteran Student Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a place where those students can develop camaraderie, meet people with similar experiences and feel like they’re included in the UNK community,” said Skarka, who serves as the point of contact and “other mother” for countless UNK students.

“I hope they start here, then branch out and get involved in other activities and organizations in the UNK and Kearney communities,” she added.

Skarka, whose son Kellen is a major in the U.S. Marine Corps, has worked at UNK for 20 years, including the past six in her current role.

“It’s the most rewarding position I’ve ever had,” she said. “It really is.”

About 200 military-affiliated students currently attend UNK, which is ranked 15th among Midwest regional universities on U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges for Veterans” list.

The Military and Veteran Student Center is also supported by the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, which offers opportunities for military students to pursue nursing careers through its Kearney Division.

In addition to the student center, UNK recently added a veterans success coach through a partnership between the Learning Commons and Military and Veterans Services.

Currently occupied by UNK senior Jason Baker, that position works one-on-one with military students as an academic mentor and campus resource. Baker served eight years in the U.S. Army and three years in the Nebraska Army National Guard before enrolling at UNK.