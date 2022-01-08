Omicron variant of COVID-19 gains a foothold in the Two Rivers district

Connery said hospital ICU bed availability rises and falls by the day. Of the district’s 37 ventilators, 12 are in use, with five currently being used by COVID patients.

Nebraska has had 353,056 cases of COVID, and 3,373 deaths since March 20, 2020, but that is far fewer deaths than the three other states in its region. Nebraska is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Region 7, along with Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

Nebraska’s 3,373 deaths are just 10% of the 34,901 COVID deaths in Region 7. Missouri, with a population of 6,160,281, has had 16,459 deaths; Iowa, with 3,190,349 people, has had 8,019 deaths, and Kansas, with 2,940,865 people has had 7,064 deaths. Nebraska has a population of 1,961,865.

Nationwide, as of late Thursday, there had been 57,190,000 cases and 827,879 deaths due to COVID-19.

Connery also talked about the human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, which affects both the lower and upper respiratory tract. It is related to the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is also being seen in this area. HMPV symptoms are cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath, “but it may turn into bronchitis or pneumonia,” she said.