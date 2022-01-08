Omicron variant of COVID-19 gains a foothold in the Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for 75% of the new cases in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas and is expected to climb in the next few weeks.
Jacki Connery, new community health nurse supervisor at Two Rivers Public Health Department, made those comments Friday about the highly contagious variant.
Connery warned that although Two Rivers’ weekly COVID-19 risk dial has been in the “elevated” level for two weeks, after 12 consecutive weeks on the red or “severe” level. “We’re teetering on going back to the red level,” she said. That red level is the highest of the dial’s four levels.
In the past week, Two Rivers saw 398 new cases of COVID-19, more than twice as many as the 184 new cases confirmed Dec. 22-28.
She added that variants are constantly changing and mutating, and new variants will continue to emerge.
Two Rivers is averaging slightly more than 81 new cases of COVID per days in its seven counties, which include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps. New cases are most prominent in ages 20-29, followed closely by ages 30-39, then ages 50-59 and 60-69.
“The short story: Get the vaccine,” she said. Vaccines are available at pharmacies, medical offices and at Two Rivers mobile clinics. For a clinic schedule, visit trphd.org and click on COVID-19, then the event calendar.
Connery said hospital ICU bed availability rises and falls by the day. Of the district’s 37 ventilators, 12 are in use, with five currently being used by COVID patients.
Nebraska has had 353,056 cases of COVID, and 3,373 deaths since March 20, 2020, but that is far fewer deaths than the three other states in its region. Nebraska is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Region 7, along with Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
Nebraska’s 3,373 deaths are just 10% of the 34,901 COVID deaths in Region 7. Missouri, with a population of 6,160,281, has had 16,459 deaths; Iowa, with 3,190,349 people, has had 8,019 deaths, and Kansas, with 2,940,865 people has had 7,064 deaths. Nebraska has a population of 1,961,865.
Nationwide, as of late Thursday, there had been 57,190,000 cases and 827,879 deaths due to COVID-19.
Connery also talked about the human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, which affects both the lower and upper respiratory tract. It is related to the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is also being seen in this area. HMPV symptoms are cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath, “but it may turn into bronchitis or pneumonia,” she said.
The incubation period is three to six days. It lasts as long as other respiratory infections. It is spread through secretions from coughing and sneezing, so she urged people to wash their hands frequently, avoid coughing and sneezing on others and to avoid close contact with other people.
“We see some of this every year, but we’ve had an increase in this in the Two Rivers area,” she said.
She also mentioned new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about COVID-19, which, in some cases, shorten quarantine periods for people exposed to, or who have tested positive for, the virus.
People who are exposed and are not up to date on shots should stay home for five days after exposure. They should also get tested. If they test positive, but have no fever, they can end isolation on the fifth day after the test, but continue to wear a mask for five more days.
Those who have a fever and symptoms should stay in until the fever is gone, and continue to wear a mask, she said.
People who are fully vaccinated and have had booster shots do not need to quarantine if exposed, the CDC has said.
For complete new guidelines on quarantine and isolation, visit cdc.gov.