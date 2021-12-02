Omaha man convicted in Furnas County sex trafficking case, three other men plead not guilty

BEAVER CITY — An Omaha man has been convicted of child abuse in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court records, Richard Walls, 41, of Omaha pleaded no contest to two counts of felony child abuse last week in Furnas County District Court. Walls was found guilty of both crimes that took place Nov. 1, 2019.

Walls faces a maximum of three years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both for each charge. Walls is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23 in Furnas County District Court.

Three other men charged in the case had arraignment hearings last week in Furnas County District Court.

n Kasey Miller, 22, of Oxford pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault. The alleged incident took place with a victim older than 12 but younger than 16 years old between August and September 2019. Miller faces a maximum 50 years imprisonment.

n Jacob Putnam, 32, of Oxford pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse. The alleged incident took place between July and September 2019. Putnam faces a maximum of three years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both.