 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man convicted in Furnas County sex trafficking case, three other men plead not guilty
0 Comments
top story

Omaha man convicted in Furnas County sex trafficking case, three other men plead not guilty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER CITY — An Omaha man has been convicted of child abuse in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court records, Richard Walls, 41, of Omaha pleaded no contest to two counts of felony child abuse last week in Furnas County District Court. Walls was found guilty of both crimes that took place Nov. 1, 2019.

Walls faces a maximum of three years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both for each charge. Walls is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23 in Furnas County District Court.

Three other men charged in the case had arraignment hearings last week in Furnas County District Court.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

n Kasey Miller, 22, of Oxford pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault. The alleged incident took place with a victim older than 12 but younger than 16 years old between August and September 2019. Miller faces a maximum 50 years imprisonment.

n Jacob Putnam, 32, of Oxford pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse. The alleged incident took place between July and September 2019. Putnam faces a maximum of three years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both.

Pretrial for Putnam is scheduled for Feb. 23 and a jury trial is set for March 8 in Furnas County District Court.

n Rowdy Baxter, 64, hometown unknown, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Furnas County District Court. The alleged incidents took place between July and September 2019 with a person at least 12 but younger than 16 years old.

Baxter faces a maximum of life imprisonment for each charge. Pretrial is scheduled for Feb. 23, and a jury trial is set for March 8 in Furnas County District Court.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals
Local News

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

  • Updated

For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level. The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. 

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County
Local News

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County

Christopher L. McKitrick, 53, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been identified as the victim in last week’s burn death. On Nov. 23, McKitrick was transported from Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney to CHI Health Good Samaritan with severe burn injuries. He later was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died the following day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News