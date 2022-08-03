Omaha coaches bring love of soccer to Kearney youths

KEARNEY — Graeme Eaglesham moved to Nebraska from Scotland to play soccer at Bellevue University. Twelve years later, he’s now spreading the love of the sport to underprivileged youth.

When Eaglesham moved to the U.S., he noticed how expensive youth sports are.

“Talking about soccer specifically, everywhere else in the world soccer is pretty much free to get good coaching and stuff. In America, there are a lot of kids who don’t have access to good soccer programs,” he said.

In order to combat that problem, Eaglesham started the nonprofit organization Future Kids in 2017 in Omaha. The program provides soccer programs to communities’ underserved youth.

Future Kids began as an after-school program in north Omaha, and they now serve over 600 kids a week in over 30 schools.

“That led us to the next problem. A lot of the rural communities in Nebraska didn’t have access to the same quality of soccer coaches because they were farther away,” Eaglesham explained.

They began expanding the program to different locations outside of Omaha, including Fremont, Central City and Columbus. Earlier this year, they were awarded a two-year Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant through the Nebraska Department of Education to provide soccer programs in Kearney, Lexington and Nebraska City.

Throughout the summer, coaches with Future Kids traveled to Kearney once a week to teach the fundamentals of soccer to 90 middle- and elementary-aged Kearney Public Schools students in the Kearney Community Learning Center’s summer program. The students were divided into groups and spent an hour each week learning a different topic about soccer, such as dribbling, passing or shooting.

They also played a short soccer game at each practice.

“It’s just having as much activity as possible for the kids and having a good time as well,” Eaglesham said.

Before First Kids came to Kearney, KPS elementary students enjoyed playing soccer at recess, but they were often confused about the rules of the game, said KCLC Director Michelle Arehart.

“This is a perfect way for everyone to hear all the rules and be on the same page, to build some team-building skills,” she said.

KCLC Site Coordinator Kyle Moore has noticed more cohesion amongst the students since taking part in the program.

“They’re actually playing together and, especially with our kids who usually don’t play sports, are actually getting involved with the sport,” he said.

The summer program wrapped up last week, but coaches with First Kids will continue to travel to Kearney throughout the school year to coach soccer in an after-school program at Sunrise Middle School as well as Bryant, Central, Emerson and Northeast elementary schools.

“We try to get everyone involved. The goal is if we are there one day a week, if the staff are there and see what we are doing, they can implement it on the other days,” Eaglesham said.

Soccer will be offered as a team sport at KPS middle schools this year, and Arehart is eager to get kids involved with the game in elementary school.

“I was excited to find out that middle school is getting soccer through KPS. So it’s kind of like a complement to that, like are we’re able to give it to not just to the middle schoolers but to the elementary to get them ready,” she said.

The mission for KCLC is to provide as many opportunities for students as they can, and Arehart is excited for soccer to be one of those opportunities.

“I feel like kids need to find out what they’re good at and what they enjoy. They don’t always have the opportunity to go to different clubs or to sign up for different things. If we can bring those opportunities to kids, they can find out what their passion is and what they really want to do as adults,” Arehart said.