Olive and Sage: Mama & Baby in Kearney will offer experience along with designer labels

KEARNEY — Babies soon will have their own designer clothing store in Kearney.

The Denim Bar Owner, Laura Ryan, is expecting to open a designer clothing store for babies. The birth date for her collection of boutiques, including Olive and Sage: Mama & Baby, will be sometime in 2022.

The idea for a children’s boutique was born due to a baby boom during the pandemic.

“We knew we wanted to expand our current boutique into more markets, but the pandemic helped to steer the direction our corporation would immediately take,” Ryan said. “Being in the designer clothes industry, we are sometimes the first to know, especially when a new mother is waiting to make the big announcement until after 14 weeks.”

For now, Olive and Sage is a baby department within The Denim Bar. Some of Ryan’s most popular brands include Jamie Kay, Quincy Mae, Rylee + Cru, Roolee, Finn & Emma and Me & Henry.

Many of Ryan’s customers include new mothers and grandmothers.