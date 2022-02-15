Olive and Sage: Mama & Baby in Kearney will offer experience along with designer labels

KEARNEY — Babies soon will have their own designer clothing store in Kearney.
The Denim Bar Owner, Laura Ryan, is expecting to open a designer clothing store for babies. The birth date for her collection of boutiques, including Olive and Sage: Mama & Baby, will be sometime in 2022.
The idea for a children’s boutique was born due to a baby boom during the pandemic.
“We knew we wanted to expand our current boutique into more markets, but the pandemic helped to steer the direction our corporation would immediately take,” Ryan said. “Being in the designer clothes industry, we are sometimes the first to know, especially when a new mother is waiting to make the big announcement until after 14 weeks.”
For now, Olive and Sage is a baby department within The Denim Bar. Some of Ryan’s most popular brands include Jamie Kay, Quincy Mae, Rylee + Cru, Roolee, Finn & Emma and Me & Henry.
Many of Ryan’s customers include new mothers and grandmothers.
“For dress-up occasions or little sweat suits, I found some great things for the grandkids,” said Kim Johansen, one of Ryan’s customers. “When my daughter-in-law is back from Houston, we typically always make a stop there. (Ryan) brings in stuff that’s really unique, but also some of the smaller baby things have this super-soft fabric.”
The Denim Bar’s baby collection features an “1800s look with unique, one-of-a-kind pieces.” This includes wooden toys, vintage stuffed animals and leatherbound children’s books, which will be featured in her home goods store.
Ryan said the vintage items and clothing options are meant to make shopping easy for families coordinating for events like family photos.
“I want customers to feel like they are walking back in time,” Ryan said. “That’s the whole marketplace feel, and the reason for the collection of stores. It’s fun to bring back that nostalgic theme.”
Olive and Sage’s storefront and headquarters will be at 2216 Central Ave. after renovation is complete.
The children’s boutique will be joined by three other businesses owned by Ryan, including The Denim Bar.
Post & Nickel also at 2216 Central Avenue will be a men’s and women’s fashion store on the main floor with The Denim Bar moved to the second floor. Urban and Suede at 2220 Central Ave. will serve as a home décor store with trendy materials designed by artisans.
Ryan said “like a new mother,” she is preparing for these businesses with more than $1 million in renovations.
Inside Olive and Sage, customers will experience an aesthetic that includes Greek statues, Italian vases with floral arrangements, crystal chandeliers, cozy lounge areas for dressing rooms, floor to ceiling mirrors and live piano and harp music.
The children’s boutique will be a part of Ryan’s vision for Marketplace No. 22.
Jodie Hinrichs has witnessed Ryan’s dream grow as one of Ryan’s first customers and friend of 10 years.
“(Ryan) has a knack for seeing the property and breathing life into it, making it somewhere that is beautiful, so that people want to be there,” Hinrichs said. “She’s got a magnetic personality, and the vision that she has to make it a children’s boutique is amazing.”
Some of Ryan’s plans for Marketplace No. 22 include an online store, inviting more locals to model for Kearney Fashion Week and continuing to support local teachers with funds.
Her ultimate goal is to revitalize Downtown Kearney.
“Olive and Sage is not just a place to shop, it is an experience,” Ryan said. “The historic building the new boutique will be located in creates an in-store concept to enhance the beauty of boutique shopping for our princes and princesses to provide even our youngest shoppers with the quintessential Olive and Sage experience.”