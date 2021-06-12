Old Town Barber Shop owner experienced lions, cheetahs riding atop safari vehicles and more on trip to Tanzania

KEARNEY — Masai warriors. Lions. Cheetahs riding atop safari vehicles.
Ron Valasek, owner of Old Town Barber Shop at 1904 Central Ave., experienced that and more when he, his brother Mike of Omaha and friend Gary Loftis of Craig went to Tanzania to see a close friend and wild animals for two weeks.
A few years ago, Valasek turned down a trip to Tanzania. He figured he could see wild animals on the Discovery Channel.
In May, offered the chance again, Valasek didn’t hesitate.
“Our friend Bob is 68. If he retires and comes back to live in the U.S., I may not have another opportunity,” he said.
Setting out
The three men left Omaha May 20 and flew to Kilimanjaro International Airport in northern Tanzania. They were met by Bob Kasworm of Omaha, who met Mike 40 years ago. For the last 20 years, Kasworm has lived in Machame, a Tanzanian village, where he manages programs run by the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and CHI Health.
The trio spent the first two days in Machame recovering from jet lag.
On the third day, they and Kasworm set off on the three-day safari led by driver Kakasii Kimaro, who is married to a Nebraska woman, Brenda Myers of Wakefield, and has visited Nebraska.
Riding in a six-passenger safari van with open windows and a retractable roof, they spent their first night at a hotel at the Ngorongoro Crater Conservation Area. The crater was formed 2 billion years ago. Cape buffalo grazed 20 feet from their rooms. “We were treated to a hot water bottle under our sheets,” Valasek said.
Trumpeting bull elephant
The next morning, they saw a bull elephant just 20 yards away. “He was just big and docile. He looked like if you’d hold an apple out to him in your hand, he wouldn’t hurt you,” Valasek said.
As they were leaving the Ngorongoro Crater, surrounded by jungle, a female elephant suddenly appeared just 30 or 40 yards away, with a small elephant and a “very young” elephant behind her.
“She came across the roads in the thick stuff, and she stopped to look at us. The two little ones were behind her. Kakasii got close, but then he saw a bull elephant across the road. That bull elephant reared up and trumpeted loudly at them. Kakasii gunned it to get out of there,” Valasek said.
Safari drivers go through an intensive schooling process, he added. “They know the animals and can tell by their mannerisms whether they will be a threat. Most of them are not. Vehicles have driven through these areas for years, and the animals are not afraid of the vehicles. The driver is trained to go forward. The elephant will move to the side.”
They also saw flamingos “that looked like flying snakes with their slender bodies,” and crowned cranes, the national bird of Uganda. “They are similar to our (Nebraska) cranes, but they have magnificent colors, and a yellowish crown,” he said.
Chummy cheetah
That evening, they arrived in the Serengeti and stayed at a hotel there. The next day, they saw wildebeest, zebra and gazelle. They saw something else, too: a cheetah. Up close.
“I was sitting behind the front passenger seat. I watched the cheetah come to my side of the vehicle. I was ready to bail out if the cat came into our vehicle. The driver went forward a little, then backward a little,” Valasek said.
“We have pictures of the cheetah, but not the fear in our eyes when the cat jumped onto our stopped vehicle. My brother Mike had a look of terror on his face. He was close enough to feel the cat’s breath,” he added.
“But Kakasii said quietly and calmly, ‘Relax. The cheetah is friendly. He won’t hurt you.’ The cat jumped to the roof of our vehicle and laid down. Then things calmed down. They’re not afraid of the vehicles. They’re not looking to eat humans. We happened to be in a very flat area, and the top of our vehicle made a good lookout point for the cat,” Valasek said.
“But we were all pretty scared. It happened in less than a minute. We hadn’t been forewarned about any of this,” he said. He added that this is just the fourth time this has happened to Kakasii in his 22 years of driving safaris.
The Big Five
That day, the group also six rhinoceros from half a mile away. They saw 10 hyenas.
“We saw lots of unusual animals. We saw the African wild cat, which is like a house cat, and a striped hyena. This was only the second time Kakasii had seen either of those. They are very shy. If they hear a vehicle, they go hide,” he said.
The lion they saw “was showing off, always keeping his face into the wind to let his mane blow perfectly around his face.”
When Valasek saw a leopard sleeping by a tree, that completed the “Big Five,” the primary animals people travel to Africa to see: lion, elephant, rhinoceros, cape buffalo and leopard. The leopard had placed his kill — a reed buck — high up in the tree. “The strength of the leopard must be incredible to haul that reed buck up so high,” he said.
They had to leave the Serengeti before nightfall because their permit was to expire, but on the way out they saw “what seemed like a million wildebeest playing and kicking like they do.”
Lions nearby
Their final night was spent at a “camp complex” at Lake Ndutu, just outside the Serengeti. Normally, the lodge is booked up to 18 months in advance, but on this night, they and a couple from Israel were the only guests.
“The full moon came up over the campfire and the acacia trees, and the guards looked around with their flashlights to be sure we were safe from any animals that might want to harm us. If there were lions nearby, the guards would lead guests to their rooms. It was dark, they didn’t want you to bump into some animals you didn’t want to bump into,” Valasek said.
His bed had mosquito netting, but neither he nor his brother used it.
Nature’s call
Valasek, who grew up in Silver Creek and graduated from Silver Creek High School, chuckled about bathrooms. The Ngorongoro Crater Conservation Area had restrooms, but in other areas, they stopped to use bathrooms only when the driver said they could.
“At one stop, we walked about 50 yards, and it felt safe, but 150 yards away were female lions and their cubs. We hadn’t seen them in the grass, but when we left, they were sitting up,” Valasek said.
In the Serengeti, there were no restrooms. If a group member needed to stop, he’d say, “I think it’s time to check the tires,” and Kakasii would stop only in a place that appeared to be safe.
Spice Tour
They spent the last three days of the trip relaxing at Zanzibar Island. “Three days on the safari, bouncing around. I couldn’t sleep at night. I’d be journaling all my thoughts in my head. Then, with Zanzibar and the Indian Ocean and white sand beaches, I finally got some good nights of sleep and was able to wind down,” Valasek said.
He also took a walking Spice Tour, where he saw a cinnamon tree, lemongrass and nutmeg trees. The island is the world’s largest producer of cloves. On that tour, a farmer tied palm fronds together “in less than five minutes” and made him a hat.
Masai village
They trio also visited a Masai village of 10 huts and did some impromptu dancing with the villagers. The villages are protected by an outer circle of busy thorns, and inside, there’s another bush ring of thorns. They keep their livestock inside there at night to keep lions and tigers away,” Valasek said.
Their return to the Kilimanjaro region included a visit to a state-run school that was “one of the most touching” parts of the trip, he said. The men delivered soccer balls to the school.
The forested, mountainous town had just one paved highway. “Nearly everybody owns a cow or a couple of goats. There are no lawn mowers. I saw a man cutting grass with a scythe,” Valasek said.
“The school had a corrugated tin roof like a grain bin. It had no electricity and no glass in the windows. Holes were cut in the corrugated tin roof to let light in,” he said. In the “kitchen,” a cook was making porridge in a pot sitting on top of three bricks with wood burning in the middle.
“But the children were happy. They wore bright uniforms,” he said. Seeing the men approach, the kids outside “got louder and louder with excitement. I’ll never forget those little kids who were so joyful about getting soccer balls.”
He got home June 4 and still is filled with awe over his trip. “We experienced some things only a handful of people in the world have ever seen,” he said.