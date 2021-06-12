Old Town Barber Shop owner experienced lions, cheetahs riding atop safari vehicles and more on trip to Tanzania

They also saw flamingos “that looked like flying snakes with their slender bodies,” and crowned cranes, the national bird of Uganda. “They are similar to our (Nebraska) cranes, but they have magnificent colors, and a yellowish crown,” he said.

Chummy cheetah

That evening, they arrived in the Serengeti and stayed at a hotel there. The next day, they saw wildebeest, zebra and gazelle. They saw something else, too: a cheetah. Up close.

“I was sitting behind the front passenger seat. I watched the cheetah come to my side of the vehicle. I was ready to bail out if the cat came into our vehicle. The driver went forward a little, then backward a little,” Valasek said.

“We have pictures of the cheetah, but not the fear in our eyes when the cat jumped onto our stopped vehicle. My brother Mike had a look of terror on his face. He was close enough to feel the cat’s breath,” he added.

“But Kakasii said quietly and calmly, ‘Relax. The cheetah is friendly. He won’t hurt you.’ The cat jumped to the roof of our vehicle and laid down. Then things calmed down. They’re not afraid of the vehicles. They’re not looking to eat humans. We happened to be in a very flat area, and the top of our vehicle made a good lookout point for the cat,” Valasek said.