Old Nebraska homesteads and who lived there theme of author's newest book

“It’s these intimate places laid bare,” Eklund said. “And the stories; you see the homes and wonder who lived there and what happened — and why it’s abandoned. Sometimes I had trouble finding out who owned the house and what happened. I can research the land around the home and often find out more information. I try to do as much research as I can.”

In the introduction, Eklund writes about the subject of her book, “Everything begins and ends in the home; it is where you raise your children and grow old with your spouse. Home is where you let your guard down. I think it is the biggest reason abandoned homes resonate with so many, especially farmhouses. The family farm is iconic. Seeing skeletal farmsteads scattered throughout the countryside is like seeing the death of small-town America. Farms represent the American family.”

When capturing the images, Eklund needs to consider her own safety. She uses two different cameras — a large digital camera for everyday use and a smaller, lightweight one she can insert through a window to avoid walking on deteriorating floorboards.

When working on a project like “Abandoned Farmhouses and Homesteads of Nebraska,” Eklund relies on her own curiosity.

“I just think about what I would want to read about and see,” she said.