Old Nebraska homesteads and who lived there theme of author's newest book

KEARNEY — Trish Eklund begins her book with this thought, “Home is where you feel safe enough to reveal your true self.”
The Nebraska-based photographer’s latest book, “Abandoned Farmhouses and Homesteads of Nebraska: Decaying in the Heartland,” published in February, visually explores the places most people drive past without giving a second thought.
“It’s geared toward farmhouses and the families who lived in them,” Eklund said of her photographs. “There are several houses in the book that are more than 100 years old.”
Eklund drove around Nebraska to find the abandoned farmhouses. She did some research while working on her first book, “Abandoned Nebraska: Echoes of Our Past,” published in 2018. In addition to capturing images of the current state of the buildings, the photographer researched the people who lived in the houses. She included a series of historical photographs in the book.
“For several of the homes, I have photos of the families who lived there,” she said. “And for a few I also have photos of what the houses used to look like. It talks more about the history of the family and the property.”
In addition to documenting the abandoned farmhouses, Eklund worked to create pleasing and artistic images through color and composition. She took numerous photographs of each abandoned building, working to show an emotional connection with the homes.
“It’s these intimate places laid bare,” Eklund said. “And the stories; you see the homes and wonder who lived there and what happened — and why it’s abandoned. Sometimes I had trouble finding out who owned the house and what happened. I can research the land around the home and often find out more information. I try to do as much research as I can.”
In the introduction, Eklund writes about the subject of her book, “Everything begins and ends in the home; it is where you raise your children and grow old with your spouse. Home is where you let your guard down. I think it is the biggest reason abandoned homes resonate with so many, especially farmhouses. The family farm is iconic. Seeing skeletal farmsteads scattered throughout the countryside is like seeing the death of small-town America. Farms represent the American family.”
When capturing the images, Eklund needs to consider her own safety. She uses two different cameras — a large digital camera for everyday use and a smaller, lightweight one she can insert through a window to avoid walking on deteriorating floorboards.
When working on a project like “Abandoned Farmhouses and Homesteads of Nebraska,” Eklund relies on her own curiosity.
“I just think about what I would want to read about and see,” she said.
As for inspiration, the photographer connects with friends on Instagram who specialize in photographing abandoned buildings.
“I also like nature photographers like Ansel Adams,” she said. “If I see something I like on Instagram, I will go to the photographer’s website to look at more.”