Old laptops, computers, cell phones wanted for Saturday recycle drive

KEARNEY - The Buffalo County Community Response Team is hosting a laptop recycle drive Saturday in Kearney.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The drive will be held during UNK's "Big Event," from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the West Center parking lot 27 at 1917 W. 24th St. Old laptops, computers, cell phones and tablets can be dropped off at the drive through recycling event. Retrieve any information or files that are needed prior to donation, all hard drives will be erased.

The Buffalo County Community Response Team is collaborating the event with Motherboard, an Omaha technology company.

Recycled computers will be refurbished by Motherboard and provided back to the Buffalo County Community Response Team to give to individuals in need. The Community Response Team has developed a system to give laptops to those in need of technology for education or communication with family, friends, or therapist. The Community Response team have identified a need from their child care providers to have access to technology.