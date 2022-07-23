OK Sisters have a plan for Sunday's show at Harmon Park

KEARNEY — After 35 years of performing in various combinations, Karen Lee and Kate Fly look forward to playing on Sunday as a duo — with a little help from Martin Tilley — reduced down to only the most necessary elements.

“Sometimes we’ve hired some extra musicians, just to fill in some blanks,” Lee said. “But this time, we decided that we’re just going to do what we do best. Kate and I have a strong show. Sometimes even Martin can’t make it to a show and we do fine. There’s no reason to add anybody else. We hold our own.”

Performing as The OK Sisters, Lee and Fly consider an acoustic set, primarily featuring just the two of them, as a way to better connect with the audience.

“We’re more creative,” Lee said. “Kate has a foot tambourine thing that she uses and I have a little box that I kick as a bass drum. That’s our drummer.”

Taking a song intended for a full band and boiling it down to two performers gives Lee and Fly a chance to work their magic on the music.

“We fill it out,” Lee said of the music. “I get a little more lyrical on the bass guitar to fill in because Kate is a very powerful rhythm guitar player and also a powerful vocalist. We play off each other. We know each other. We know where we’re going to move to in certain songs. If you hire extra musicians, it’s like they have to constantly be aware and constantly pay attention. So, it’s just easier if it’s just us.”

Kearney audiences can hear The OK Sisters perform in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission to the show is free.

“We love the spontaneity of it,” Lee said. “We’ll try something we haven’t tried before. Sometimes it works and it’s magical — and then other times it’s like, OK, not again.”

She also uses the word “adventure” to describe the process of performing live on stage.

“Kate and I started out as just the two of us, 35 plus years ago.” Lee said. “We were trying to figure out exactly how many years it’s been, but we know it’s been longer than 35 so we’re just staying on 35 without giving away our ages. It’s ironic that we’ve gone through a lot of bands together. But we’ve found that it’s just easier with the two of us. We’ll pack the equipment, go in one car and do our show. There aren’t a lot of entities we have to deal with.”

Lee and Fly feel that performing as The OK Sisters gives them an outlet.

“And it’s our passion,” Lee said. “It’s a way to get away from what’s going on in the world today. That’s what we get out of it. We’ll just keep going until we can’t.”

When it comes to success, the duo thought about trying to “make it” as touring musicians.

“Yeah, I think all musicians are like that,” Lee said. “We’ve only really thought about that after we were done being young. It’s like, we’re too old for this. Sometimes when you’re in demand, it’s like I’m already tired just thinking about it. You get to an age when you have family life and you have a full time job, you just want to go home after work and flop on the couch with your dog or have a barbecue in the backyard.”

Even though combining a life of performance with a life filled with work and family, The OK Sisters continue to perform.

“It becomes a little more challenging the older we get,” she said. “But we still love it enough to keep doing it.”

When it comes to music, The OK Sisters looks to groups like Bonnie Raitt, Led Zeppelin, Heart and Fleetwood Mac for songs as well as writing music.

“We’ve done originals as a big band and then reduced them down,” Lee said. “We’ve come full circle with our originals.”

All of the songs feature strong melodies and a powerful hook line.

“Obviously we can’t do a lead guitar solo as a duo so what I’ll do is figure out something close to it on the bass and incorporate it so the audience knows, oh, there’s the hook line of that Led Zeppelin song,” Lee said. “We can pull off Prince, we do some Wood Brothers, Miranda Lambert, Sting, Michael Jackson and the Rolling Stones. It’s a good challenge for us.”