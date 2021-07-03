OK Sisters going acoustic for Sounds of Summer

With the easing of restrictions, venues are opening and the OK Sisters are back on stage, making music.

“We’re busy. We’ve had to turn down some shows this summer because it’s just too busy. And we love it. We love that they’re reaching out to us for shows. It’s great. We don’t have to go searching for shows. They are coming to us.”

That attention affirms the music that Fly and Lee make as the OK Sisters.

“Throughout the years we’ve found that connecting with the audience is so important,” Lee said. “You want to pull them in to make them part of what you’re doing. Whether it’s the lyrics to a song that means something to them or when Kate and I play a song and connect with each other. And that connects with the audience, too. They can see that we’re not just out there staring in front and playing.”

The basic message: While we are entertaining you, we are just like you.

“That’s important to us,” she said. “And when the show is over, when people come up to the stage, that’s important, too. We make the time for them. We could just be busy tearing down our equipment, but if they want to come up to us to talk, we want to talk and listen to them.”