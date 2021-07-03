OK Sisters going acoustic for Sounds of Summer

KEARNEY — After decades of making music in central Nebraska, Kate Fly and Karen Lee like to settle in for an acoustic set now and then.
“The audience will have an evening of acoustic music,” Lee said about the group’s performance at 7 p.m. July 8 at the Museum of Nebraska Art. “We like to do some cover tunes, but we do our own version, as a breakdown. We have Martin Tilley with us to play harmonica on some of our songs. They will hear some older originals along with some new ones that we’re working on.”
Lee describes the set list as a mixture of mellow music and high-energy tunes.
The free Sounds of Summer concert, presented by the Museum of Nebraska Art Guild, offers audiences a chance to enjoy live music in the Cliff Hillegass Sculpture Garden at the museum at 2401 Central Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tables and chairs are provided for self-catered picnics.
General admission is free. Guests may reserve a table for 10 people for $150. Donations will be accepted during intermission.
Lee weathered the last 16 months of the pandemic by basically waiting it out.
“As a musician, it’s hard when you have a musical family you can’t really see and be around,” she said. “You do your daily work and then you come home — and that’s what we did. We connected online. I would learn a song, record it and then send it to Kate. She would put her side on it. We would practice that way until we could get together. At least we had the basics of the song.”
The closed venues hurt everyone, Lee noted.
“We got through it,” she said. “Our first meeting to play music was exciting and thrilling. We cried and then we got over that and we played music.”
The OK Sisters worked up a version of “Ordinary World” by Duran Duran. The song talks about “finding a new way.”
“I heard the song and thought, oh, my gosh, we’d better do this song,” Lee said. “The ordinary world is gone and you have to find your new way. It’s all changed. The words were so meaningful during this pandemic time. After we got done playing it, Kate started crying and I went over and just hugged her.”
Lee felt the words perfectly reflected the feelings that so many people had experienced during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
During the years, Fly and Lee’s musical journey has taken different forms. At one point they stepped back from performing to regroup.
“When we’re constantly playing, we can get stale even though our listeners don’t feel that way,” Lee said. “We’re assuming that what they’re hearing is maybe new and fresh to them. To us, it’s like, OK, we feel a little stale. We need to regroup and write something different. So, we’re working on our next CD project. But we had to wait until we got back in the saddle again because we felt a little rusty.”
With the easing of restrictions, venues are opening and the OK Sisters are back on stage, making music.
“We’re busy. We’ve had to turn down some shows this summer because it’s just too busy. And we love it. We love that they’re reaching out to us for shows. It’s great. We don’t have to go searching for shows. They are coming to us.”
That attention affirms the music that Fly and Lee make as the OK Sisters.
“Throughout the years we’ve found that connecting with the audience is so important,” Lee said. “You want to pull them in to make them part of what you’re doing. Whether it’s the lyrics to a song that means something to them or when Kate and I play a song and connect with each other. And that connects with the audience, too. They can see that we’re not just out there staring in front and playing.”
The basic message: While we are entertaining you, we are just like you.
“That’s important to us,” she said. “And when the show is over, when people come up to the stage, that’s important, too. We make the time for them. We could just be busy tearing down our equipment, but if they want to come up to us to talk, we want to talk and listen to them.”
Lee understands the symbiotic relationship between the performer and the audience.
“Without them, we don’t get to feed on that energy,” she said. “It’s like, we’ll give you the energy we have here on stage and you give it back to us. We’ll feed each other.”