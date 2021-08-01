Official record keeper for Kearney State/UNK for 30 years, Schipporeit rolled with changes

“Over the years, again because of changes in technology and sophistication and services that we offer to students, that position evolved and ultimately became the central focus if you will for the student information system, which is again the automated repository for all institutional records. So as the registrar not only do we oversee the operations of the office issuing transcripts, evaluating transfer credit, clearing students for graduation, putting together the semester class schedule, room assignments, doing grading and registration, those kinds of things, but we also then were the key player in reaching new technological advances out to students,” she explained.

One of those technological advances was developing the first web pages for the Registrar’s Office in 1997.

When Schipporeit first began working in the Registrar’s Office, everything was done manually. There were no laptops or desktop computers, and all the student records were kept in a vault in the former administration building. The college would hold arena-type registrations for students, and staff from the registrar’s office would have to cart 80 to 90 dumb terminals — simple monitors connected to a main frame computer — to the student union so students could register for classes.