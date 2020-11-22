 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offices will close for Thanksgiving holiday

Offices will close for Thanksgiving holiday

{{featured_button_text}}
Closed

KEARNEY — Government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed. Also, the city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Kearney Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Nov. 28.

City offices and the Peterson Center will reopen Nov. 30.

The Kearney Hub will be closed on Thanksgiving and no newspaper will be published. Many of the Holiday Shopping advertisements will be in an expanded Hub on Wednesday.

The Hub will publish a newspaper on Friday and the Weekend Hub on Nov. 28.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID
Local News

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID

McKenzie Kohler of Amherst has had a history of pneumonia, once being hospitalized with it, but she typically goes to the doctor for an antibiotic and does well. Her plan was to go to the doctor Friday morning, Nov. 6, to get tested for COVID-19. She saw a nurse practitioner at Kearney Clinic who tested her for the virus and believed she had bronchitis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News