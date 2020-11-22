Offices will close for Thanksgiving holiday

KEARNEY — Government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
The Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed. Also, the city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Kearney Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Nov. 28.
City offices and the Peterson Center will reopen Nov. 30.
The Kearney Hub will be closed on Thanksgiving and no newspaper will be published. Many of the Holiday Shopping advertisements will be in an expanded Hub on Wednesday.
The Hub will publish a newspaper on Friday and the Weekend Hub on Nov. 28.
