BROKEN BOW — Law enforcement K9s tracked an individual who fled from law enforcement Wednesday night near Broken Bow.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol press release, a Custer County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the Victoria Springs and Gates Roads intersection north of Broken Bow.
A NSP trooper stopped the vehicle at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
When troopers searched the vehicle, the driver, Jacob Funson, 22 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, fled on foot into a cornfield. A passenger of the vehicle remained on scene.
The Custer County K9 and an NSP K9 tracked Funson. Less than an hour later, they located him in a nearby river.
Troopers and CCSO deputies arrested Funson without further incident.
Funson was arrested on the suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana – over an ounce and less than a pound, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked in Custer County Jail.
The passenger was cited and released.