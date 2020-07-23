BROKEN BOW — Law enforcement K9s tracked an individual who fled from law enforcement Wednesday night near Broken Bow.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol press release, a Custer County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the Victoria Springs and Gates Roads intersection north of Broken Bow.

A NSP trooper stopped the vehicle at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

When troopers searched the vehicle, the driver, Jacob Funson, 22 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, fled on foot into a cornfield. A passenger of the vehicle remained on scene.

The Custer County K9 and an NSP K9 tracked Funson. Less than an hour later, they located him in a nearby river.

Troopers and CCSO deputies arrested Funson without further incident.

Funson was arrested on the suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana – over an ounce and less than a pound, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked in Custer County Jail.

The passenger was cited and released.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: KHS Graduation 2020