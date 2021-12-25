 Skip to main content
OfficeNet of Fremont, Columbus, GI will join Eakes Office Solutions
top story

Eakes OfficeNet

The management team for OfficeNet, Inc. includes president and CEO Mark Miller, owner Russ Hoetfelker and Paul McKinney. OfficeNet is joining Eakes Office Solutions.

 OfficeNet, Inc., courtesy

GRAND ISLAND — Eakes Office Solutions has announced that OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island will be joining the Eakes team.

OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for more than 67 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.

“I want to thank our customers across the state for their incredible support through the years. I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward,” said Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc.

Eakes Office solutions

Eakes Office solutions operates out of 2401 Ave. A in downtown Kearney.

Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area,” said Mark Miller, president & CEO of Eakes.

Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas.

