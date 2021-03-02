Odessa couple opens their 99-year-old barn for weddings

ODESSA — When Brent and Kinzy Carmody were married on June 3, 2017, they didn’t choose a cozy chapel or a grand cathedral for their ceremony.
They said their vows inside their weathered 99-year-old barn with a wooden floor, empty horse stalls and towering beams. They had 130 guests for the wedding and 400 people under a tent outside for the reception. “It was just so cool,” Kinzy said. “Maybe when our little boy grows up, he’ll say, ‘My parents got married up here.’”
Starting this spring, that rustic ambiance will be available to the public as the Knobel Barn. The Carmodys will rent out their barn, the rock garden, the koi pond and seven tranquil acres for weddings.
The new business began by accident.
In 2016, Brent’s sister had her wedding reception at the farm. Last fall, when a friend asked to rent the barn for her wedding last fall, the Carmodys hesitated.
“I didn’t want to do weddings at first. I wanted to keep the barn special for us. It was ours,” Kinzy said. “But then another friend asked us about it. She knew a friend who wanted to get married there.”
Brent said, “We talked about it, but they kicked us and got us going, and now it’s become an avalanche.”
A bucolic setting
The Carmodys’ 225-acre property sits on Odessa Road, a half-mile or so north of Highway 30. It includes the couple’s handsome brick home, the barn, several silos and outbuildings.
Wedding guests will walk through the barn, past cleaned-out stalls once used for animals, and climb a wooden staircase to the wedding area, where white chairs provide seating for 130 guests. The barn walls are festooned with tiny twinkling lights. The altar is at the south end.
Outside, a canopy shelters tables and chairs for nearly 200 guests, either for a meal or for a cocktail area. Nearby, a charming white farm building doubles as the bar. Couples also can say their vows outside if they choose, and there is plenty of room for a tent if couples want to bring one in.
Get dressed here, too
The first floor of the couple’s home is part of the wedding package, too. “I knew the bride and groom would need a place to get ready,” Kinzy said.
The bridal party enters through a welcoming front porch. Inside, a large room has been renovated into a through a welcoming front porch. Inside, a large room has been renovated into a dressing area with a large dressing table and mirrors and an elegant chandelier. There’s also a small chamber where the bride can dress, and a roomy bathroom.
Outside, a separate door in the back leads to the home’s lower level, which is reserved for the groom and his groomsmen. Carpeted stairs lead down to a large room with a sprawling couch, arcade games and a dartboard.
When it’s time for the ceremony, the wedding party walks along a path from the house to the barn.
Do-it-yourself
The transformation in and around the barn has been relatively inexpensive. The Carmodys did most of the work themselves, from stringing the tiny Christmas lights along interior barn walls, upgrading the wiring and building that sturdy staircase up to the wedding chapel. “The old stairs are still there, but they’re very steep and narrow,” Brent said.
They purchased the tables and chairs and added “luxury” upgraded outdoor restroom facilities, a vast improvement over renting port-a-potties.
Still in progress is an old summer kitchen used long ago for baking and cooking on hot days. It is being turned into a cozy haven where couples can store wallets and belongings and grab a small bite to eat before the ceremony.
The home’s interior needed very little work. Since moving in eight years ago, Brent has put in new plumbing and heating and refinished the oak floors. “Nothing major,” he said humbly.
In the past year, they refinished the basement as a recreation space for the children, so it could double as a place for the groom and groomsmen.
The couple worked a few days here, a few days there on the improvements. “Winter is down time on the farm,” Brent said
Off-limits to guests is the home’s second floor, where the family sleeps. “We wanted to open our home, but not our whole home,” Kinzy said.
90-year history
The farm has a long history. Fred and Lottie Knobel purchased the 220 acres in the late 1800s. A farmer, Fred raised corn and alfalfa, and, as a hobby, grew 193 varieties of plants, trees and shrubs. The Knobels built the barn in 1922 and the house in 1926. Their son Dale, a bachelor, lived in the house until he was in his 80s.
About 20 years ago, Dale sold the house to his neighbors, Mike and Gladys Carmody, who are Brent’s parents. Eight years ago, the Carmodys sold the property to Brent.
Brent, who is from Odessa, is a farmer who grows corn and soybeans. Kinzy, who grew up in Eddyville, graduated from Central Community College-Hastings in 2010 and works as a dental assistant one day a week at Kearney Pediatric Dentistry. For the last five years, she has been a happy stay-at-home mom for the couple’s three children: Brent’s daughter Addison, 13, and Brent and Kinzy’s sons, Maxton, 4, and Hutchinson, 2. “I started staying home before Max was born. It was so good to be here for the kids,” Kinzy said.
A dress rehearsal
Last fall, the Carmodys held a dress rehearsal for their new ventures when they rented their farm to friends for their wedding. They set up 100 chairs, but the barn was “maybe half full” due to the pandemic. “But it was good for our first wedding,” Kinzy said.
The bride posted on Facebook: “The Knobel Barn was the perfect place to have our wedding ceremony! It had always been a dream of mine to get married in a hayloft, and my dreams came true when Kinzy and Brent began this adventure.”
The Carmodys also will rent the property for family reunions, high school reunions, corporate picnics and more. They do not offer catering. They do allow couples to come back and clean up on Sunday so they don’t have to take down decorations on Saturdays. For an additional charge, the Carmodys will do the cleaning themselves.
The only detail they’ve left to chance is the weather. “Rain? That’s a chance you take,” Brent said, but the spacious awning beside the barn will keep guests dry.
The Knobel Barn’s first booking of 2021 is May 1. Five more weddings and receptions will follow this year, primarily in spring and fall. “We wanted to start off slow our first year. We could advertise and book every weekend, but we want some family time, too,” Kinzy said. “I’m nervous, but excited.”