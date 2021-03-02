Odessa couple opens their 99-year-old barn for weddings

Off-limits to guests is the home’s second floor, where the family sleeps. “We wanted to open our home, but not our whole home,” Kinzy said.

90-year history

The farm has a long history. Fred and Lottie Knobel purchased the 220 acres in the late 1800s. A farmer, Fred raised corn and alfalfa, and, as a hobby, grew 193 varieties of plants, trees and shrubs. The Knobels built the barn in 1922 and the house in 1926. Their son Dale, a bachelor, lived in the house until he was in his 80s.

About 20 years ago, Dale sold the house to his neighbors, Mike and Gladys Carmody, who are Brent’s parents. Eight years ago, the Carmodys sold the property to Brent.

Brent, who is from Odessa, is a farmer who grows corn and soybeans. Kinzy, who grew up in Eddyville, graduated from Central Community College-Hastings in 2010 and works as a dental assistant one day a week at Kearney Pediatric Dentistry. For the last five years, she has been a happy stay-at-home mom for the couple’s three children: Brent’s daughter Addison, 13, and Brent and Kinzy’s sons, Maxton, 4, and Hutchinson, 2. “I started staying home before Max was born. It was so good to be here for the kids,” Kinzy said.

A dress rehearsal