Zach Mooberry

Hastings resident, 29

HASTINGS — Zachary C. Mooberry, 29 of Hastings died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home.

A memorial Mass will be11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Grant Fairview Cemetery in Grant at a later date.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Zach was born on Aug. 16, 1993, in Omaha to Donald and Lisa (Svoboda) Mooberry.

Zach is survived by his dad, Don Mooberry; sister, Caitlin Svoboda; and grandmother, Deloris Svoboda.

