Yvonne Elaine Nelson

Yvonne Nelson

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY — Yvonne E. Nelson, 71, of Kearney, a beloved mother, died On Sunday, Oct 2, 2022.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Nazarene church in Kearney with Rev. Trent officiating. Refreshments and fellowship following.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Born in Lexington, Ne. to Jay and Lois (Rankin) Newbrey. Yvonne grew up in Cozad with her surviving siblings: Ron Newbrey of Lincoln, Rex Newbrey of Cozad and Kay Bergmeyer of Lincoln. Yvonne married Terry Nickels having three children. Michael J. Nickels of Ord, Dawna K. Nickels-Cash of Kearney and Meredith Spencer of Kearney.

Yvonne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Tierra Smedra, Ashlyn Johnson, Kaden Nickels - Kaylee Cash, Dawson Cash, Jaxon Cash, - Derek Johnson, Alysan Vonderohe, Kahle Bergstrom, Aubrey Becker, Berkley Spencer and five great-grandchildren.

Yvonne later married Ron Nelson. They spent many years in Minnesota before she retired to Kearney.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and her son.

We kindly request any memorials be sent to Nazarene church.