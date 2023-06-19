With profound sadness we announce the passing of Yvonne Bunnell, our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, on June 16th, 2023 at the age of 97.

Born in Totowa, New Jersey on January 9th, 1926 to French immigrant parents and the youngest of ten children, Yvonne ‘came of age' during World War II. She became pen pals with George Bunnell, an Army buddy of her brother, from Culbertson, Nebraska while he was serving in the Army Air Corp. They corresponded with each other for 3 1 years before finally meeting each in person, and they married six months later on March 10th, 1946 in Patterson, New Jersey. This city girl moved to rural Michigan, with the great love of her life, where they had twin daughters, Loretta and Dolores. In 1950 they moved to Hitchcock County, Nebraska, where they farmed near Beverly and welcomed George Junior and Bernie while raising their family. They later moved to Oxford in 1961, where they started a commercial beekeeping business, and brought their youngest daughter, Denise, into the world.

Yvonne was the beloved mother to Loretta, Dolores, George, Bernice and Denise; proud grandmother to Dale, Julie, Nancy, Teresa, Gina, Sally, Reve', Brandon, Haley, Chase, Jason, and Andrea; proud great grandmother to Lexie, Peyton, Lane, Jared, Mitchell, Jolee, Christian, Hadlee, Travis, Gavin, Ian, Sophia, Aschen, Aniston, Jaden, Brianna, Halle, Beckum, Gage, Alivia, Brooklyn, Maycen, Emercen, Lawsyn, Kannon, and Olivia; great-great grandmother to Walker.

Preceded in death by her devoted husband, George Senior, daughter Loretta, son-in-law Boots, great- grandson Christian as well as her siblings: Marie, Blanch, Antionette, Henriette, Jerome, Joseph, Antoine, Paul, and George.

Yvonne lived a full life as a wonderful wife and mother who was devoted to her community. She served on the board of the Golden Generation Center from 1990 to 2020 and was once honored as ‘Mother of the Year' by the Oxford community. Yvonne's hobbies were ‘Pies and Pianos' – faithfully baking up and serving her famous Sour Cream Raisin pies for community and church functions and delighting all with her piano solos during church services at the Oxford Methodist Church from 2001 to 2021.

Most of all, Yvonne loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren a strong sense of values that have served them all well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at the Oxford United Methodist Church, 600 Ogden Ave, Oxford, NE, 68967 on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Eldon Fablinger officiating. Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to The Golden Generation Center in Oxford.

