Paul Maxwell

Omaha resident, 94

BELLEVUE — Paul Maxwell, 94, of Omaha, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Richmont Terrace in Bellevue.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremations Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Harvey Maxwell was born Sept. 8, 1927, to Lloyd and Alice (Huffman) Maxwell at Washington Iowa. He graduated from Washington High School in 1945, serving as senior class president, and starring on the WHS basketball team. He served 15 months in the United States Army. He graduated from Washington Junior College in 1949 (again starring on the basketball team), and then began working as a lineman for Iowa Continental Telephone Company, which later became GTE.

On May 18, 1952, he married Shirley Dunbar at her parent's farm home in Washington County Iowa.

In 1959 he was transferred to Nevada Iowa and later became a switchman there. In 1964 he moved to Alma as an area manager. In 1965 he was transferred to Kearney as a plant supervisor. He retired with 37 years of service at the end of 1985.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge, American Legion, former president of the Kearney Rotary Club and member of the Flutter Wheels square dance club.

He and Shirley lived at Kinship Pointe Northridge for 4 ½ years, before moving to Richmont Terrace, Bellevue in Dec. 2021.

Survivors include his wife Shirley; three children, son Michael and wife Julie of Windsor Colorado, daughters, Paula Knoepfel and husband Ron of Papillion and Sharon Urquhart and husband Mike of Des Moines Iowa; grandchildren, Lori (Eric) Field, Kevin (Tammy) Knoepfel, Kara (Joe) Taylor, Lindy Maxwell, Collin and Connor Urquhart; great-grandchildren, Emma, Amelia and Elaina Field, Jayden and Kylie Taylor and Kyler, Max and Ava Knoepfel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Rodney and Cloyce

Maxwell and one sister Helen Martin.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Kearney or Hillcrest Hospice of Bellevue.

