HOLDREGE — A joint celebration of life service for Gene Post and Mary Lou Post of Holdrege will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with Rev. Mark Crist officiating.

A visitation was scheduled from 5-8 p.m. today (Wednesday, Oct. 12) with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church in Holdrege.

Interment will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairfield Cemetery south of Fairfield, with military honors.

The service will be livestreamed via the First United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Mary Lou (Schnell) Post, 84, died April 17, 2020 at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Edmund Eugene “Gene” Post, 90, of Holdrege, died Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Gene was born near Spring Ranch, in Clay County on Jan. 8, 1932, the middle of three children, born to Henry John and Leona (Hoyt) Post. Gene attended Harrison Knoll Country School and later pursued a degree in auto body repair from Milford Technical College in 1956.

Gene was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict.

On Nov. 7, 1954, Gene and Mary Lou Schnell were married at the Union Church in Clay Center. The couple lived in Hastings for a short time and then made their home in Holdrege for the next 60 years. They had four children: Mike, Linda, Cindy and Lori.

Gene retired in failing health after working more than 30 years as a body and fender repairman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou; sister, Bethelien Post; a grandson, Doug Davison; son-in-law, Thomas J. Candy; brother, Darelel Post and his wife, Viola; and brother-in-law, Robert Campbell.

Gene is survived by his children: Mike Post and his wife, Chris of Lee's Summit, Missouri; three daughters: Linda Davison and her husband, Scott of Grand Island, Nebraska; Cindy Soderholm of Grand Island; and Lori Candy of Holdrege; four grandchildren: Kyle Soderholm; Angela Olson; Ashley Mueller; and Nickolas Sell; seven great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Ruby Campbell of Hastings, Nebraska; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in their honor, and kindly suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

