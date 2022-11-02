‘Toni' Williams

Loomis resident, 75

LOOMIS — Antoinette Twyla “Toni” Williams, 75, of Loomis died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A private, family only graveside service is planned at the Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Toni's wish for cremation. A memorial is suggested to the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

Toni was born in Oxford on Dec. 1, 1946, to Orvin and Twyla (Hinz) Debban. She attended parochial country school near Arapahoe and later graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1965. She attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

On Sept. 11, 1966, she married Robert E. Williams at the Lutheran Church in Arapahoe and to this union, two children were born.

Toni was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Francis Debban; stepbrother, Wesley Mues; and two brothers-in-law: Terry Draper; and James Williams.

Toni is survived by her husband, Robert Williams of Loomis; two children: Sean Williams and his wife, Merritt of Kearney; Tina Paben and her husband, Joe of Wausa; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, Orvin Debban; two sisters: Jeanette Draper; Elizabeth Trail; two step-brothers: Robert Mues and his wife, Roxie and Victor Mues and his wife, Anna; stepsister-in-law: Dwana Broom; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.