‘Butch' Dreiling

Holdrege resident, 83

HOLDREGE — Clarence “Butch” Dreiling of Holdrege, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

A memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege with military honors provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66 in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team. Rosary will be recited prior to mass at 9:30 a.m. at the church. There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the mass. The family has honored Butch's wish for cremation. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Butch was born on Aug. 9, 1939, in Ellis, Kansas, the fourth of five children born to Celestine and Bernadetta “Nettie” (Reidel) Dreiling. Butch graduated from Ellis High School in 1957.

He worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. as a truck driver, followed by delivering meat for the B&B Meat Packing Co. in Hays, Kansas. In 1960, he started his long-time career at Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Co. He worked himself up from digging ditchers to fleet administrator. Butch enlisted in the Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1963.

Butch and Marietta Lee Munk married on Aug. 21, 1965 in Oakley, Kansas. They relocated to Holdrege. The couple were married 56 years and had three children: Kelly, Leslee and Matt; and seven grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters Kelly (Clinton) Ratliff of Scottsbluff and Leslee (Brian) Valenta of Grimes, Iowa; son, Matt (Tiffany) Dreiling of Destrehan, Louisiana; brother, Robert (Mary) Dreiling of Hays, Kansas; and sister, Elfreda Eberle of Fort Collins, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta; sister, Alice Weber; brother, Jerry Dreiling and his parents.

A memorial has been established and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.