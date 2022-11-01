Antoinette Williams
Loomis resident, 75
LOOMIS — Antoinette T. Williams, 75, of Loomis, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
