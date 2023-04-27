Wilma French
Broken Bow resident, 89
BROKEN BOW - Wilma French age 89 of Broken Bow, NE passed away April 24, 2023, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Evangelical Free Church. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28th from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Wilma Jean (Larson) French was born October 23rd, 1933, at Broken Bow, NE. to Harry G and Gertrude (Walter) Larson.
She married Gene French on August 29, 1954. They moved to a ranch east of Broken Bow and Wilma helped manage their growing purebred livestock operation.
Survivors include her husband, 3 children – Karen (Mark), Lynn (Laurie), and Carl (Toni), 8 grandchildren – Sheena (Lowell), Nikki (Derrick), Leah (Luke), Levi, Spencer, Austin (Brooke), Justin (fiancé Jory), Jamie (fiancé Brennen), and 13 great-grandchildren – Madden, Cash, Rawlins, Rowan, Grant, Garrett, Moxon, Raygan, Brigston, Bexley, Declan, Isla Ree, and Brynn.